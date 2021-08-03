Grant Holloway moves on to semis in 110m hurdles at Olympics

USA’s Grant Holloway competes in the men’s 110m hurdles heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 3, 2021. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — There’s a reason Grant Holloway is the gold medal favorite.

The Grassfield High grad is on to the Tokyo Olympics semifinals after a comfortable run to win his first heat Tuesday morning in the 110m hurdles.

Holloway finished with a time of 13:02, 0.22 shy of Aries Merritt’s world record of 12.80 seconds. Holloway actually is second all-time in 110m hurdles at 12:81. He holds the world record in the 60m hurdles at 7.29.

This is Holloway’s Olympic debut, after he won eight national championships at Florida and a world championship in the fall of 2019.

The semifinals will be at 10:16 p.m. ET Tuesday and the finals are at 10:55 p.m. ET Wednesday.