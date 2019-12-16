Coverage team announced for 2020 Olympics in Tokyo

IRVING, Texas (NEXSTAR) — Nexstar Media Group has named the group of award-winning journalists covering the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

The group of seven will launch a series of stories at the beginning of 2020 and provide daily coverage once the games begin in July.

Here’s more about each of the journalists covering the biggest event in sports:

Jack Doles

Doles has worked for WOOD TV since 1990. This will be his 11th Olympic Games. He’s previously traveled to Calgary, Seoul, Atlanta, Sydney, Athens, Torino, Beijing, Sochi, Rio and PyeongChang. In addition to the Olympics, Doles has covered the Rose Bowl, the Super Bowl, the NBA and Stanley Cup Finals and the World Series.

Follow Jack Doles in Twitter

Aaron Nolan

Nolan is co-anchor of KARK 4 Today in Little Rock, Arkansas and anchor of Newsfeed Now, a daily digital news segment that streams across Nexstar Media Group. This will be his third Olympic games.

Follow Aaron Nolan on Twitter

Andrew Marden

Marden has been with KSEE and CBS 47 in Fresno since 2008. This will be his third Olympic Games. Marden has also covered multiple Super Bowls.

Follow Andrew Marden on Twitter

Erin Cargile

Cargile has been covering news at KXAN in Austin, Texas for more than a decade. She’s an investigative reporter who previously served as a news anchor. This will be Cargile’s second Olympic Games.

Follow Erin Cargile on Twitter

Marielena Balouris

Balouris has been anchoring at WAVY-TV in Norfolk, Virginia since 2016. This will be her first Olympic Games.

Follow Marielena Balouris on Twitter

Matt Barnes

Barnes is the morning co-anchor at WCMH in Columbus, Ohio. He joined the station in 2010 and previously worked as a sports reporter. This will be his first Olympic Games.

Follow Matt Barnes on Twitter

Melissa Marino

Marino is a reporter and anchor at WFLA in Tampa, Florida. She previously worked as a political reporter in Pennsylvania. This will be her first Olympic Games.

Follow Melissa Marino on Twitter