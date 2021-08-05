Chesapeake’s Michael Cherry finishes 4th in Olympic 400m final

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Olympian Michael Cherry finished in 4th place in the men’s 400-meter final on Thursday morning.
The 6-foot-4 26-year-old was extremely close to earning bronze, finishing 0.02 seconds behind Grenada’s Kirani James, who finished at 44:19. The time still was a personal best for Cherry.
Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas took gold at 43.85. Colombia’s Anthony Zambrano got silver at 44:08.
This was the first ever Olympics for the Oscar Smith High School grad.
Chesapeake’s other Olympian, Grant Holloway, won silver on Wednesday night in the men’s 110m hurdles.