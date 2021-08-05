Chesapeake’s Michael Cherry finishes 4th in Olympic 400m final

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Olympian Michael Cherry finished in 4th place in the men’s 400-meter final on Thursday morning.

The 6-foot-4 26-year-old was extremely close to earning bronze, finishing 0.02 seconds behind Grenada’s Kirani James, who finished at 44:19. The time still was a personal best for Cherry.

Chesapeake's Michael Cherry finishes just off the podium in 4th in the 400 meters. Perhaps a silver lining…he ran a personal best! 👏🏻👏🏻 @WAVY_News #TokyoOlympics #Tokyo2020 — Marielena Balouris (@Marielena_TV) August 5, 2021

Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas took gold at 43.85. Colombia’s Anthony Zambrano got silver at 44:08.

This was the first ever Olympics for the Oscar Smith High School grad.

Chesapeake’s other Olympian, Grant Holloway, won silver on Wednesday night in the men’s 110m hurdles.