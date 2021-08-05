Chesapeake’s Michael Cherry finishes 4th in Olympic 400m final

Japan 2020

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Olympian Michael Cherry finished in 4th place in the men’s 400-meter final on Thursday morning.

The 6-foot-4 26-year-old was extremely close to earning bronze, finishing 0.02 seconds behind Grenada’s Kirani James, who finished at 44:19. The time still was a personal best for Cherry.

Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas took gold at 43.85. Colombia’s Anthony Zambrano got silver at 44:08.

This was the first ever Olympics for the Oscar Smith High School grad.

Chesapeake’s other Olympian, Grant Holloway, won silver on Wednesday night in the men’s 110m hurdles.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10