Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Investigative
Tragedy in Va Beach
Taking Back the Community
Holidays
Top Stories
Virginia Wesleyan students lose internet during finals week because of ransomware attack
Top Stories
VB Police: Two found dead on East Intruder Circle
Suffolk Public Library to host resource fair for families impacted by incarceration
Man pleads guilty to felony homicide in death of motorcyclist in Midtown Tunnel crash
Mississippi man freed months after court rules racial bias
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Hurricane
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
What the Lehecka?
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Admirals
Friday Night Flights
Tides
ODU Football
New ODU Stadium
Auto Racing
Chase for the Championship
MLB
NBA
NFL
NHL
NCAA Basketball
NCAA Football
Washington Huddle
The Big Game
Living Local
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Holiday Lights Map
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Experts
Don’t Miss
Border Report Tour
Coats for Families
Home for the Holidays
Veterans Voices
Remarkable Women Contest
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Repack – WAVY Rescan FAQ
Repack – WVBT Rescan FAQ
Report It!
Text Alerts
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 5pm
Japan 2020
Quest for Gold: The curious case of Richard Jewell and the 1996 Olympics
Tokyo’s new stadium: A masterpiece by Japan’s Kengo Kuma
Tokyo being billed as ‘Recovery Olympics’ — but not for all
Quest for Gold: USA’s Becca Mann Makes Swimming History in Hawaii
Coverage team announced for 2020 Olympics in Tokyo
More Japan 2020 Headlines
PHOTOS: Crews work to complete Olympic venues in Tokyo
Despite doping ban, Russian athletes prepare for Olympics
Olympic champion Biles to headline post-Olympic tour
Russia faces next wave of punishment in endless doping saga
French language coming to Tokyo Olympics?
Murray, Djokovic looking forward to playing in 2020 Olympics
US baseball’s prospects struggle to reach Olympics
Home for the Holidays
Armed Services YMCA asks for donations on Giving Tuesday to get military members home
Decorating for the holidays earlier could make you happier, study claims
4 tips for safe holiday cooking
Americans reportedly spend nearly $100K in their lifetime when it comes to the holidays
Student builds epic holiday display on parents’ house, for charity
Smart holiday shopping with credit cards
How to set a budget for holiday spending
PHOTOS: Scared of Santa
Toddler teaches you to make the perfect mint chocolate holiday cookies
Homemade Latkes to celebrate Hanukkah
More Home for the Holidays
Meet Our Coverage Team
Jack Doles
Aaron Nolan
Andrew Marden
Erin Cargile
Marielena Balouris
Matt Barnes
Melissa Marino
Timeline: Major sporting events in Japan
Timeline: Major Sporting Events in Japan
Don't Miss
Coats for Families
Half-Off Hampton Roads