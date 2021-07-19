From Virginia to Tokyo: The athletes competing in the Summer Games from the Commonwealth

(WFXR) — A total of 49 athletes and four coaches with Virginia connections will be in Tokyo this summer for the Olympics. Together, they represent 19 countries and will be competing in 13 different sports.
Commonwealth born and raised
- Tynita Butts-Townsend (Alexandria): Athletics – High Jump
- Michael Cherry (Chesapeake): Athletics – 4x400m Relay Pool
- Claire Collins (McLean): Rowing – Women’s Four
- Keyshawn Davis (Norfolk): Boxing – Lightweight
- Justin Dowell (Virginia Beach): Cycling – BMX Freestyle
- Cheta Emba (Richmond): Women’s Rugby Sevens
- Townley Haas (Richmond): Swimming – 200m Freestyle, 4x200m Freestyle Relay
- Ian Ho (Blacksburg and VT): Swimming – 100m Freestyle, 50m Freestyle
- Representing Hong Kong
- Grant Holloway (Chesapeake): Athletics – 110m Hurdles
- Torri Huske (Arlington): Swimming – 100m Butterfly
- Troy Isley (Alexandria): Boxing – Middleweight
- Noah Lyles (Alexandria): Athletics – 200m
College connections
- James Madison
- Jackie Benitez (Puerto Rico): Women’s Basketball
- Jazmon Gwathmey (Puerto Rico): Women’s Basketball
- Jacob Wukie (USA): Archery – Individual, Team, Mixed Team
- Liberty
- Charles Fernandez (Guatemala): Modern Pentathlon
- Alejandro Perlaza (Columbia): Athletics – 400m and 4x400m Relay
- Old Dominion
- Stephanie Roble (USA): Sailing – Women’s 49er FX
- Caine Wilkes (USA): Weightlifting – 109+ kg
- University of Virginia
- Joe Bell (New Zealand): Men’s Soccer
- Francisco Caffaro (Argentina): Men’s Basketball
- Catie DeLoof (USA – trains at UVA): Swimming – 4x100m Free Relay
- Kate Douglass (USA): Swimming – 200m Individual Medley
- Susanne Grainger (Canada): Rowing – Women’s Eight
- Inge Janssen (Netherlands): Rowing – Quadruple Sculls
- Paige Madden (USA): Swimming – 4x200m Freestyle Relay, 400m Freestyle
- Michaela Meyer (USA): Athletics – 800m
- Selected as an alternate
- Filip Mihaljevic (Croatia): Athletics – Shot Put
- Kristine O’Brien (USA): Rowing – Women’s Eight
- Meghan O’Leary (USA): Rowing – Double Sculls
- Hannah Osborne (New Zealand): Rowing – Double Sculls
- Christine Roper (Canada): Rowing – Women’s Eight
- Megan Rosts (Canada): Rowing – alternate
- Becky Sauerbrunn (USA): Women’s Soccer
- Emily Sonnett (USA): Women’s Soccer
- Mike Tobey (Slovenia): Men’s Basketball
- Alex Walsh (USA): Swimming – 200m Individual Medley
- Emma Weyant (USA): Swimming – 400m Individual Medley
- Virginia Tech
- Santo Condorelli (Italy – trains at VT): Swimming – 4x100m Free Relay, 100m Butterfly
- Irena Gillarova (Czech Republic): Athletics – Women’s Javelin Throw
- Antani Ivanov (Bulgaria): Swimming – 100m and 200m Butterfly
- Krystal Lara (Dominican Republic – trains at VT): Swimming – 100m and 200m Backstroke
- Marcel Lomnicky (Slovakia): Athletics – Hammer Throw
- Barbora Malikova (Czech Republic): Athletics – 400m
- Anton McKee (Iceland): Swimming – 400m Individual Medley, 200m breaststroke
- Farida Osman (Egypt – trains at VT): Swimming – 100m Butterfly, 50m and 100m Freestyle
- Youssef Ramadan (Egypt): Swimming – 100m Butterfly
- Joseph Schooling (Singapore – trains at VT): Swimming – 100m Freestyle, 100m Butterfly
- Scott Vincent (Zimbabwe): Men’s Golf
The Coaches from the Commonwealth
- Todd DeSorbo (United States – UVA): Swimming Assistant Coach
- Sergio Lopez Miro (Singapore – VT): Swimming Coach
- Dawn Staley (USA – UVA): Women’s Basketball Head Coach
- Albert Subirats (Iceland – VT): Swimming Assistant Coach