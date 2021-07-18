Coco Gauff to miss Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19

United States’s Coco Gauff plays a return to Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur during their fourth round match on day 9, of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Monday, June 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

TOKYO (WAVY/AP) — U.S. tennis player Coco Gauff will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics after she tested positive for the coronavirus.

Gauff revealed her positive test in a tweet on Sunday.

The 17-year-old is No. 25 in the WTA rankings.

“We were saddened to learn that Coco Gauff has tested positive for COVID-19 and will therefore be unable to participate in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games,” the U.S. Tennis Association said in a statement.

She was expected to lead Team USA’s 2-person U.S. tennis team, according to a team’s press release.

This is not the first time a positive COVID test has affected these games. NBC News has reported that somebody who is involved in organizing the games tested positive.