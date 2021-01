NORFOLK (WAVY) – After trailing 22-8 in the opening minutes, Old Dominion stormed back and topped Florida Atlantic 64-55 at Chartway Arena on Saturday night.

A.J. Oliver led the Monarchs (7-3, 3-1 in Conference USA) with 17 points. Joe Reece added 14 points and nine rebounds, while Malik Curry scored 10 points. ODU maintains first place in the East Division of Conference USA ahead of Marshall and Western Kentucky.