NORFOLK (WAVY) – Amari Young led the way with 17 points along with eight rebounds to the lead Old Dominion women past visiting Coastal Carolina at Chartway Arena.

The Monarchs (14-9, 6-4 in Sun Belt) have now won six of their last eight games.

Across town, the Norfolk State women’s basketball team earned a dominant win over visiting South Carolina State inside Joe Echolls Hall.

Three Spartans scored in double figurers. Deja Francis and Mahoganie Williams each scored 12 points along with five rebounds, while Camille Downs scored 10 points and grabbed four rebounds.

Kierra Wheeler fell one point shy of a double-double (9 points, 10 boards).