Old Dominion falls in heartbreaker at Western Kentucky 60-57

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Taveion Hollingsworth converted a go-ahead 3-point play with 25 seconds remaining to lead Western Kentucky to a 60-57 win over Old Dominion.

For the first time since 2009, the title is ours.#GoTops pic.twitter.com/iayb3USbth — WKU Hilltopper Basketball (@WKUBasketball) March 7, 2021

The win gave Western Kentucky the East Division championship of Conference USA, and awarded the Hilltoppers the top seed heading into next week’s conference tournament. The Monarchs earned the no. 2 seed.

Hollingsworth scored on a floater, drew the foul, and converted the free throw to put the Hilltoppers ahead for good. Hollingsworth had 19 points to lead the Hilltoppers. Malik Curry led the Monarchs with 23 points.