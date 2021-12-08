ODU’s bowl season is a “Disney-type story,” says AD Selig

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Wood Selig admitted, even he was surprised when the Old Dominion football team rallied from a 1-6 start to bowl eligible. “If (the season) was a heavyweight fight, we were on the mat, the ref was counting it out, and it almost hit ten,” said the school’s director of athletics.

Behind head coach Ricky Rahne’s “1-0 mentality,” the Monarchs ended the season on a five-game win streak and received an invite to play Tulsa in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Dec. 20.

“That was the bowl of choice,” said Selig.

The last time ODU made the postseason was in 2016, when the Monarchs beat Eastern Michigan in the Bahamas Bowl. Exciting and historic though it was (the program’s first ever bowl trip and bowl win), not many ODU fans were able to make the trip.

This time around, with Myrtle Beach only a five hour drive from Norfolk, Selig is hoping to see anywhere from 7,500 to 10,00 fans at the game.

“I really think that’s the one bowl that our fans can really mobilize and show the country the type of support ODU football generates,” said Selig.