NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — After two consecutive 20-win seasons and three straight winning seasons overall, Old Dominion women’s basketball coach DeLisha Milton-Jones has signed a contract extension that runs through the 2027-2028 season.

Milton-Jones has a 59-33 record in her three seasons as coach of the Monarchs, going 31-21 in league play. Her teams have reached the conference tournament semifinals twice — Conference USA in 2021 and the Sun Belt in 2023 — and they reached the second round of the WNIT in 2022. ODU ranked in the top 25 on Collegeinsider.com’s mid-major poll on four different occasions last season, reaching as high as No. 18.

“DeLisha Milton-Jones is a phenomenal leader of young women,” said ODU athletic director Wood Selig in a statement. “She is an exceptional role model. DeLisha has been a champion at every level – college, pro and Olympics.

“I can’t think of anyone better suited in this day and time to lead our storied ODU women’s basketball program than DeLisha Milton-Jones. I look forward to having her lead us well into the future as she continues to lead ODU women’s basketball back to national prominence.”

Milton-Jones said she appreciated the support from the university and from Selig.

“It is a wonderful feeling knowing that my vision is supported and my work is appreciated,” Milton-Jones said. “I thank Dr. Wood Selig for believing in me while on my quest to bring back the historical prominence of this program.”

Milton-Jones ODU career record

2020-2021: 13-11, 7-9 (Conference USA)

2021-2022: 24-10, 12-6 (Conference USA)

2022-2023: 22-12, 12-6 (Sun Belt)

“Having the appreciation of your efforts displayed through a contract extension is the reward many coaches hope to obtain,” Milton-Jones said. “I’m grateful to be able to continue my journey as the head coach for Old Dominion women’s basketball.”