NORFOLK, Va. – Amari Young had 12 points and Jo McLaughlin added 11 as Old Dominion’s women’s basketball team defeated William & Mary 59-43 Tuesday at Chartway Arena.

Sydney Wagner had 12 points to pace the Tribe, though it came on 4-of-15 shooting as they shot just 25.5% (12-of-47) for the game. The Monarchs were 39% from the field (23-of-59).

Old Dominion (2-1) opened the game with a 3-pointer from Kaye Clark and led 15-10 after the first quarter. William & Mary (2-1) pulled within one at different points in the second quarter and took its first lead 21-19 after Wagner made a 3-pointer, but the Monarchs responded with one of their own from Taleah Washington, and took a 25-23 lead into the half.

Old Dominion extended its lead to eight in the first four minutes of the third quarter after William & Mary had tied the game, scoring four baskets off of second-chance opportunities in that stretch.

The Monarchs stretched their lead to 12 by the end of the third quarter, 42-30, and got a 3-pointer from Jatyjia Jones and a basket from Jada Duckett to stretch the lead to 17.

Wagner made two more 3-pointers in the quarter for the Tribe to try and get them back into the game, but it wasn’t enough, as they were not able to score in the last 3:38 of the game.

The Monarchs next play at Xavier Saturday, while the Tribe are off until Monday when they travel to Fairfax to play George Mason.