NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Not one to talk about injuries, Old Dominion head man Ricky Rahne dropped a bombshell at the conclusion of his 25-minute Monday press conference.

Rahne revealed tight end Zack Kuntz will need surgery for an unspecified injury, and will miss the remainder of the season.

“(The surgery) won’t be anything that will last very long or anything like that, but he was trying to see how long he could go, see if he could rehab it and get back, and it just wasn’t something that could happen,” said Rahne.

Kuntz has missed the last three games since being brought down hard on ODU’s first drive in a home game against Liberty on Oct. 1. The transfer from Penn State has hauled in two touchdowns this year, one of which nearly won the game for the Monarchs on the road at Virginia.

The second score proved to be the game-winner in ODU’s Sun Belt opener against Arkansas State.

“Obviously I know (Kuntz is) disappointed, but he’s still a huge part of our team and one of our leaders,” said Rahne. “I know he’s going to continue to prepare for each and every game.”

Kuntz is a junior, which means he still has another year of eligibility remaining, if he chooses to return for his senior year. Rahne said he and Kuntz will discuss possible plans to pursue the NFL at a later time.