NORFOLK (WAVY) – Chaunce Jenkins led all scorers with 19 points, but it wasn’t enough to lead Old Dominion past rival James Madison at Chartway Arena on Thursday night.

In their first conference matchup since before ODU left the CAA for Conference USA, the Dukes (16-8, 7-4 in Sun Belt) survived a second-half surge and outlasted ODU 78-73.

The Monarchs (13-10, 5-6 in Sun Belt) missed 15 of their first 18 shots, and fell behind by as many as 14 points. JMU connected on 53% of its field goals, including a scorching 10 of 20 from three-point range.

Takai Molson led James Madison with 18 points and nine assists.

ODU is back home on Saturday to face Georgia Southern at 7:00 pm.