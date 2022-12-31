NORFOLK (WAVY) – A less-than-pleased Jeff Jones sent a clear challenge to his team on Thursday night, saying Old Dominion was “soft” after a two-point home loss to Arkansas State.

His Monarchs responded in a pretty big way on Saturday with a 70-66 upset win over Louisiana, the preseason favorite to win the Sun Belt regular season championship.

Tyreek Scott-Grayson led the way with a game-high 17 points, which included a three-point basket as the shot clock expired, and a circus fast-break layup with 1:15 left to play.

The Monarchs (9-5, 1-1 in Sun Belt) are on the road for the next two games; at Troy and at Georgia Southern.