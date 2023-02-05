NORFOLK (WAVY) – As was the case in Thursday night’s loss to visiting James Madison, Old Dominion missed 15 of its first 18 shots in Saturday night’s matchup against Georgia Southern.

Midway through the first half, something changed. The Monarchs, trailing by 12 in the first half, rallied and found a way to earn a 64-58 win over the Eagles at Chartway Arena.

Chaunce Jenkins led the charge with 16 points, four rebounds, two steals and a block. Tyreek Scott- Grayson poured in 13 points off the bench, while the sophomore Faizon Fields added a career-best 12 points, eight rebounds, two steals and a block.