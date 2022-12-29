NORFOLK (WAVY) – Jeff Jones provided some brutal honesty after Old Dominion’s 60-57 loss to Arkansas State at Chartway Arena on Thursday night.

“The scouting report on this Old Dominion team is out, and it’s that we’re soft,” said Jones. “The world will get around very quickly. Arkansas State came at us, they were physical, they took the fight to us, and we blinked.”

The Monarchs (8-5, 0-1 in Sun Belt) found themselves trailing by 13 points in the first half, and by 14 with six minutes to play, but fought back and nearly tied up the contest at the final horn sounded.

Imo Essien’s last-second attempt from three-point range bounced off the side of the rim, but likely wouldn’t have counted.

Tyreek Scott-Grayson, who scored a career-high 30 points in his last game against George Mason, led ODU with 16 points.

Omar El-Sheikh controlled the paint and scored a game-high 18 points to go along with 13 rebounds.

Up next for ODU is a Saturday afternoon matchup against Louisiana, which was picked to win the Sun Belt Conference .