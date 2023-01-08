STATESBORO, GA (WAVY) – Members of the Old Dominion men’s basketball team watched in shock, and many held back tears, as their teammate Imo Essien had to be tended to by training staff from both ODU and Georgia Southern on Saturday.

Essien, a sophomore guard, appeared to become weak, then collapsed during play in the first half of the contest.

After a few tense moments, Essien, who did not appear to lose consciousness, was helped to his feet and walked off the court with the help of the trainers. “He was responsive throughout and was able to sit with team for the duration of the game and travel back with the team,” read a statement from ODU.

“He is in good spirits and will work with the ODU Sports Medicine staff when they return to Norfolk.”

The Monarchs were able to gut out an overtime win over Georgia Southern 81-75, thanks in large part to Tyreek Scott-Grayson’s 18 points and Ben Stanley’s 22-point outing.