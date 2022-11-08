NORFOLK (WAVY) – Mekhi Long had 25 points in Old Dominion’s 84-65 victory against Maryland-Eastern Shore. Long added 10 rebounds for the Monarchs.

Ben Stanley, who played two seasons at Hampton University before a short stint at Xavier, scored 20 points, shooting 7 of 12 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line. Tyreek Scott-Grayson recorded 10 points and shot 4 for 14, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc.

The Hawks were led by Zion Styles, who recorded 18 points. Nathaniel Pollard Jr. added 16 points and six rebounds for Maryland-Eastern Shore. Ahamadou Fofana also had 10 points.

Norfolk State began its season with a win after defeating Virginia-Lynchburg 109-59.

Suffolk’s George Beale, a freshman from King’s Fork High School, scored a game-high 18 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in his debut for the Spartans.