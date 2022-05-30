NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion baseball just missed the cut for this year’s NCAA baseball tournament.

The Monarchs (41-17, No. 40 in RPI) were one of the first four teams out, joining No. 33 N.C. State, No. 42. Rutgers and No. 35 Wofford on the outside.

Meanwhile the selection committee picked Grand Canyon (41-19, No. 50 in RPI) along with No. 39 Ole Miss, No. 29 Florida State and No. 31 Liberty as the last four in.

ODU won 7 straight regular season games, and three games in its conference tournament but it wasn’t enough apparently for the committee. Conference USA champ Louisiana Tech, which the Monarchs beat in extras before the Bulldogs knocked them out in an 8-7 game, got a No. 2 seed and will head to the Austin regional.

Though Monday was a disappointment for Monarchs fans, the future looks bright in their new conference.

The Sun Belt got four teams into the tournament — Louisiana, Georgia Southern, Texas State and Coastal Carolina. Fellow future Sun Belt member Southern Mississippi also joins Georgia Southern in hosting regionals.

The Sportswrap’s Nathan Epstein will have reaction and more coverage coming up tonight.