NORFOLK (WAVY) – The Old Dominion football team features two of the nation’s best. Ali Jennings, a junior receiver, has led the country in receiving yards most of the season, while sophomore linebacker Jason Henderson is the nation’s top tackler.

“You get it up there, and either I’m coming down with it or nobody is,” said Jennings, who’s 136 receiving yards per game is best in the Sun Belt Conference, 34 yards more than the next best player.

Henderson, who brings a blue collar-mentality to the Monarchs, leads the nation with 80 total tackles. His 15.8 tackles per game is best in the Sun Belt, five more than the player behind him.

“My goals were always to lead the conference in tackles or try to lead the state in tackles and things like that,” said Henderson.