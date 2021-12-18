ODU inches closer to bowl matchup against Tulsa; sixth-year seniors set for final game

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WAVY) – Ricky Rahne has referred to this week as a “business trip,” as his Old Dominion football team preps to face Tulsa in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Monday. Still his players have taken the time to soak in the bowl experience, and make memories that will last a lifetime.

Three players- linebacker Jordan Young, cornerback Joe Joe Headen and offensive lineman Isaac Weaver- are sixth-year seniors, having the joined the program in 2016. They all received an extra year of eligibility due to the cancelled COVID season.

As Craig Loper reports, those three are hoping to leave a legacy that stretches far beyond what the scoreboard reads on Monday.