ODU hoops set to start road swing in Texas

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Jeff Jones admits, there was a little bit of anger and “negative emotion” the Sunday after his team surrendered a late lead against the University of Texas- El Paso. The Monarchs (7-9, 2-1 in Conference USA) were :38 seconds from a perfect start in league play, but fell short in overtime.

But Jones’ team returned to work on Monday rejuvenated, and are now set for two huge matchups in the Lone Star State. ODU will play Rice (3-2 in CUSA) tonight at 8:00 pm, then take on North Texas (4-1 in CUSA) on Saturday.