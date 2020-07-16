Will ODU play football in the Fall?

NORFOLK (WAVY) — With several FCS conferences already announcing that they will not play football in the Fall, Conference USA of the FBS still has plans for Fall sports, at least for now.

Old Dominion Athletic Director Wood Selig is on calls with league AD’s everyday, as well as a weekly call with the other AD’s in Virginia as they ponder what the future could look like.

“Until we hear otherwise, we’re training our athletes, they are conditioning, we’re bringing our athletes back,” Selig said. “We’re testing them for Coronavirus to make sure we’re bringing back virus free student athletes and we are proceding as if we are going to have a Fall season in 2020.

Things however are changing everyday. Hampton University announced this week that it will not play football in the Fall.

ODU was scheduled to host the Pirates this season. Selig is currently seeking a replacement.

At some point, other colleges are going to have to make a final decision as to whether try and play a full schedule of games, conference games only or not play at all.

“The date I keep hearing is August 4th, Selig said. “August 4th puts everyone about a month before the first weekend of college football and that’s kind of the go, no-go date.”

Another option would be to play football in the Spring, which is very much on the table.

“If something comes up the week prior to the season starting and we have to pull back and say we’ll either wait or we’re going to postpone or even look at a Spring option.”

Selig is also concerned about the well-being of the student athletes and other personnel affiliated with the athletic department.

“I want to do the right thing for our student athletes and our University. If it’s deemed safe, that we can do the right thing and compete, I’m all in. If there’s reluctance, if there is any doubt, then there is absolutely nothing wrong with just calling a time out and say we’re going to wait.”