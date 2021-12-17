Web exclusive with the Sportswrap’s Brian Parsons and ODU quarterback Hayden Wolff

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University will try for its sixth win in a row when it plays Tulsa in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Monday at 2:30 p.m.

One of the reasons for the Monarchs’ recent success has been quarterback Hayden Wolff.

The redshirt freshman from Florida did not begin the season as quarterback, but was inserted into the starting role midway through the season and helped lead ODU to its historic run toward a Bowl.

ODU became the third team in NCAA history to start a season 1-6 and finish with 6 wins and Bowl eligibility.

In this WAVY.com web exclusive above, the Sportswrap’s Brian Parsons is joined by Wolff to talk about the Monarchs’ winning streak, playing in a Bowl game, who his favorite targets are and what some of his favorite Bowl gifts were.