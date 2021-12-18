Sportswrap Web Extra: ODU Athletic Director Wood Selig speaks to Brian Parsons

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WAVY) — It’s been a banner year for Old Dominion athletics.

The baseball team won a conference tournament and made a run in the NCAA Tournament, the women’s soccer team won a conference title and now the Monarchs football team is playing in a bowl game for the second time in school history.

ODU Athletic Director Wood Selig helped orchestrate the move from FCS to FBS and after several years of failing to qualify for bowl eligibility, the Monarchs are set to play Tulsa Monday at 2:30 in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

In this WAVY.com web extra, Selig joins the Sportswrap’s Brian Parsons to talk about what a regional bowl game means to ODU and how much of an impact Ricky Rahne has had in his first season as a head coach.