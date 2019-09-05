Old Dominion Football Show: Sept. 4, 2019

PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) — It’s the season premiere of the Old Dominion Football Show with Bruce Rader and coach Bobby Wilder.

In this week’s episode, coach Wilder talks about the Monarchs comeback win over Norfolk State in the first game at the new S.B. Ballard Stadium.

Wilder also talks about the Monarchs’ upcoming game at Virginia Tech, a game in which ODU is a 28 point underdog. Last year, the Hokies were favored by 28 points against the Monarchs and ended up losing 49-35 in the biggest upset of the college football season.

Also, former Hokie Chris Cunningham joins Nathan Epstein in the One-Minute Drill.

Watch the Old Dominion Football Show on WAVY.com.