ODU’s new football stadium will be ready for the season opener

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University’s old Foreman Field is being replaced with a modern upgrade.

ODU Athletic Director Dr. Wood Selig says the renovations will make the new Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium incomparable to stadiums around the country.

A few of the new enhancements include: bleacher seating with backs, a 9 inch legroom increase in the bowl, bringing sideline seats 10 feet closer to the field, a new video board and sound system, more variety for concessions, and more restrooms.

S.B. Ballard Stadium will increase the gameday atmosphere and the comfort for every fan. It is set to be finished for the season opener against Norfolk State University on August 31.

Following this expansion, ODU will have an additional remodeling phase for the north end zone.