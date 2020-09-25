ODU won’t resume football until fall 2021

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University has confirmed it doesn’t plan to resume football until next fall.

In August, ODU said it would cancel fall sports due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, the university reiterated its position, saying that means football will resume in fall 2021.

In August, Athletic Director Wood Selig said he hoped fall sports could be played in the spring.

In a statement at the time, new ODU head coach Rick Rahne said his heart ached for his players, but he was still “extremely optimistic” about the future of the football program.

“From the moment our staff was hired, this group of players has been fully invested,” Rahne said. “I know how diligent each of them has worked in order to have a successful fall season. However, their health and safety is at the utmost importance, and I support the decision that President Broderick and the Board of Visitors have made because I am confident that it was made with empathy, acuity and care.”

