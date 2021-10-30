ODU wins first FBS game in three years after Nick Rice lifts Monarchs past Louisiana Tech 23-20

NORFOLK, Va. (AP/WAVY) — Nick Rice kicked a pair of field goals in the last two minutes and his 46-yarder as time expired carried Old Dominion past Louisiana Tech 23-20 on Saturday.

Louisiana Tech took a 20-17 lead on Marcus Williams’ 7-yard run that ended a five-play, 43-yard drive with 12:01 left to play.

Rice’s 29-yard boot with 1:52 left knotted it at 20, and after forcing the Bulldogs to turn it over on downs, ODU (2-6, 1-3 Conference USA) drove 26 yards in five plays to set up Rice’s game-winner.

LaMareon James’ 100-yard kickoff return just before halftime gave the Monarchs a 10-7 lead with 58 seconds before halftime.

Hayden Wolff threw for 149 yards and a touchdown for Old Dominion and Blake Watson ran for 108 yards on 25 carries.

Austin Kendall threw for 253 yards and a touchdown for the Bulldogs (2-6, 1-3).

It was ODU’s first win over a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent since the Monarchs rallied from a 28-point deficit to defeat North Texas in November of 2018.

“To go out there and finally play a full game and execute at the highest level and finally reap the rewards of the hard work, pain, sweat and tears is just an awesome thing,” senior linebacker Jordan Young said.

“It kinda felt like our first win, a lot of guys haven’t had that win yet and it felt good to get it under the belt, more to come,” kicker Nick Rice said.

ODU is at FIU next Saturday.