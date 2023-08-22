NORFOLK (WAVY) – During Old Dominion’s media day ahead of the 2023 season, head coach Ricky Rahne casually dropped a bombshell.

“Grant Wilson will be our starting quarterback,” Rahne said. “He had a great camp.”

The 6-foot-3 Wilson transferred to ODU from Fordham, where he was a backup.

“I’ve been preparing to be a starter for a very long time,” Wilson said. “I’m super excited for this opportunity.”

Wilson does have an understanding of the offense. Rahne hired Kevin Decker, who was Fordham’s offensive coordinator where he was the architect of one of the most prolific offenses in FCS.

“I wanted my chance to keep playing in this offense so I hit the transfer portal,” Wilson said.

Wilson takes over as QB1 after previous starter Hayden Wolff transferred to Western Michigan.

So what kind of quarterback can ODU fans expect to see in the Monarchs season opening game against Virginia Tech?

“Fans are going to see somebody that gets the ball out of their hands quick to the play makers,” Wilson said. “I play a style similar to Dak Prescott in a way, moving outside of the pocket and making plays like that, getting the ball out quick is my expertise.”

“He showed a great command of the offense and he also showed a great command of different situations,” Rahne said. “He threw the ball really well and provides the ability to give us something running game as well.”

Old Dominion opens the season at 8 p.m. Sept. 2. The home opener is Sept. 9 against Louisiana.