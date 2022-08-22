NORFOLK (WAVY) – With the season opener less than two weeks away, Old Dominion coach Ricky Rahne announced that red-shirt sophomore Hayden Wolff will be the Monarchs starting quarterback.

Wolff was 5-2 as a starter last season and won the competition over D.J. Mack and Brendon Clark.

“I’m pretty excited about it,” Rahne said. “He prepares at a high level and he would do that whether he was the starter or not.”

Rahne said the decision to name Wolff the starter was actually made a week prior but wasn’t announced to the public until media day on Monday.

“All the hard work is starting to pay off,” said Wolff, who gained 20 pounds in the off-season. “I’ve always believed in myself and my work and I couldn’t be more thankful for this opportunity.”

Rahne also announced that Kevin Reihner is the Monarch’s new offensive coordinator, he replaces Dave Patenaude who abruptly resigned two weeks ago.

Reihner will also resume his duties as offensive line coach.

ODU’s non-conference slate includes Virginia Tech, Virginia, Liberty and ECU.

The Monarchs play their first season as a member of the Sun Belt Conference this season which includes games against the likes of James Madison, Marshall, Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina Georgia State and Georgia Southern.

A lot different than the Conference USA days and trips to FIU, FAU, Rice, UTEP and UTSA.

“I’m excited about the conference,” Rahne said. “Hopefully our whole state and region is, they should be excited because this an awesome deal.”