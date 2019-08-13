ODU holds first ever scrimmage under the lights at SB Ballard Stadium

NORFOLK (WAVY) -- We are three weeks away from the opening of Old Dominion's rebuilt S.B. Ballard Stadium.

The $67 million rebuild began after the final game of last season as construction crews tore down and replaced the clam shell sides. The new stadium will offer modern amenities not seen at the old Foreman Field.

Increased leg room, more concessions and bathrooms, a private club, a new press box, a new video board, LED ribbons and a new playing surface.

Head Coach Bobby Wilder spent the last 10 seasons at the old Foreman Field, and he's anxious about his new home.