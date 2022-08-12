NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — ODU football’s offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude has resigned ahead of the team’s season opener.

According to a statement from Old Dominion University Friday, head coach Ricky Rahne announced Peatenaude’s resignation. The monarchs are only three weeks away from their season opener against Virginia Tech.

“We appreciate Coach Patenaude’s contributions to our football program during his time at ODU,” said ODU Director of Athletics said. “We wish him the best in the future.”

Rhane hired Patenaude back in January. The two have known each other for 16 years, according to Rahne.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding Patenaude’s departure.

Before his short tenure as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Old Dominion, Patenaude, a 30-year coaching veteran, spent the previous three seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Georgia Tech.



Prior to joining Georgia Tech, Patenaude was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Temple from 2017-18.