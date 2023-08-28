NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion surprised a lot of people when they knocked off Virginia Tech at home during Week 1 of the 2022 season.

However, the Monarchs and Hokies went in pretty similar directions as the season went on.

ODU went 3-9 on the year, while Tech went 3-8. Now, with a new season under a new offense, the Monarchs will head to Blacksburg for their fifth-ever meeting with the Hokies.

Lane Stadium is a different beast. ODU head coach Ricky Rahne said the angle of the stadium, the noise of the stadium and the song they run out to every game — Enter Sandman by Metallica — is impossible to prepare for.

“I don’t think you can ever mimic it,” Rahne said. “The best of coaches will go in there and have opening play delay of games.”

But the Monarchs will block out the noise the best they can, and try to capture their second-straight win over the Hokies.

“It’s one of those things we have to overcome,” Rahne said. “It’s only a problem if we let it be. You have to put your foot down and go from there.”

Kickoff in Blacksburg is 8 p.m. Saturday.