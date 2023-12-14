NORFOLK, VA (WAVY) — As the bus showed the sign saying “Old Dominion University”, the pom-pom’s waved in the air, and the fans gathered in abundance, ODU Football realized that it was indeed real.

They are in fact going bowling.

After that wild finish to the Georgia State game, where a buzzer-beating touchdown by Grant Wilson secured the win, the Monarchs also received their second bowl bid in three years.

Craig Loper and Brian Parsons are down in Charlotte for all the festivities. Craig has a recap from day one.