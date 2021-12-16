ODU cheers on football team in send-off to Myrtle Beach Bowl

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion’s football team received a spirited send-off on Thursday morning before they left for the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

ODU’s band, cheerleaders and fans gathered at the team’s practice facility to cheer on the Monarchs, who ended the regular season with five straight wins to finish 6-6 and clinch a bowl berth for the second time in program history.

They’ll face Tulsa on Monday, December 20 in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on ESPN.

“We’re in a good spot,” said head coach Ricky Rahne. “One thing that I’ve just been focusing on is making sure we understand this is a business trip, and this is an opportunity for us to go win a game and end the season as a champion.” Rahne’s looking to win his first bowl game with ODU after taking over as head coach in 2019. The Monarchs canceled their 2020 season over COVID concerns.

ODU beat Eastern Michigan 24-20 in their first bowl appearance in 2016.