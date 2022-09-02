NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY/AP) — Virginia Tech begins the Brent Pry era at a place that has negative memories.



The Hokies play at Old Dominion on Friday night. The last time the teams met in Norfolk, the Monarchs stunned the then-No. 13 Hokies 49-35.



Pry’s bid at making an impression on the Hokies faithful comes against an Old Dominion team coached by Ricky Rahne, a longtime colleague at Vanderbilt and Penn State who is in his third season.

Pry and Rahne worked with each other. How their teams prepare for that familiarity will be critical.

Just a little 2 hours away from the kickoff of ODU’s game vs. Virginia Tech . Game is sold out. Hokies favored 6. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/ZJzMrP60B3 — Brian Parsons (@bpar73) September 2, 2022

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Virginia Tech: QB Grant Wells. The Marshall transfer threw for 34 touchdowns with 22 interceptions in two years (23 games) as a starter. He also ran for nine touchdowns and the coaches seem to like his long-game passing ability.

Old Dominion: QB Hayden Wolff won five straight games after taking over as the starter at midseason last year, leading to Monarchs to a bowl berth after a 1-5 start. He won a tight battle over Central Florida transfer D.J. Mack and Notre Dame transfer Brandon Clark to retain the starting job.

FACTS & FIGURES

Wolff threw for 10 TDs and seven interceptions last year. Apart from the upset, the Monarchs have lost 31-17 and 38-0 to the Hokies, both in Lane Stadium. The Monarchs last year became just the third team — Miami, Ohio (2016) and North Texas (2021) — to start 1-6 and qualify for a bowl game.



Old Dominion is 1-12 in its history against the Power Five since restarting football in 2009, with the only win over the Hokies.



Monarchs DE Marcus Haynes, one of five players back from the 2018 game, sacked Ryan Willis on the final play to punctuate the victory.



The Hokies are opening on the road against a state rival for the first time since they won 20-9 at Richmond in 1982. Pry, former defensive coordinator at Penn State and a Hokies defensive assistant from 1995-97, is bringing back the lunch pail that represents the team’s all-in approach to playing defense.