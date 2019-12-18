Former ODU longsnapper Rick Lovato is Monarchs’ first Pro Bowler

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 25: Long snapper Rick Lovato #45 and kicker Jake Elliott #4 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate their win over the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on November 25, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles won 25-22. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Former Old Dominion football player Rick Lovato has made history.

The Philadelphia Eagles’ longsnapper is not only one of the first two longsnappers to ever be chosen for the Pro Bowl, he’s the first ODU player to be selected for the NFL’s all-star game.

It’s an absolute honor to announce I’ve been selected to my first Pro Bowl! This was the first year in NFL history Long Snappers could be voted amongst their peers/coaches around the league. Thank you for all of your support! God is good! #GOBIRDS pic.twitter.com/nyBdmc8roP — Rick Lovato (@TheSnappingLife) December 18, 2019

2019 was the first year longsnappers were included in Pro Bowl selections. The Ravens’ Morgan Cox was selected as the AFC’s longsnapper.

The New Jersey native played in all 50 of ODU’s games from 2011 to 2014, and was signed by the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He spent time with the Redskins and Packers before being picked up by Philly in 2016. He was a member of the Eagles squad that won Super Bowl LII over the Patriots in 2018.

Lovato #45 runs on the field after defeating the Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Eagles (7-7) had five players selected to the Pro Bowl (Lovato, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, tight end Zach Ertz, center Jason Kelce and guard Brandon Brooks), second only to the Saints in the NFC. The Ravens tied an NFL record with 12 players selected to the AFC team.

The 2020 Pro Bowl is being held Jan. 26 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.