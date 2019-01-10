Skip to content
ODU Football
ODU’s new football stadium will be ready for the season opener
Chopper 10 shows progress of ODU’s new football stadium
ODU Football receives ESPY nomination for upset win over Virginia Tech
New Old Dominion football stadium continues to take shape
A look back at ODU’s historic NFL Draft weekend
More ODU Football Headlines
Ximines, ODU’s first ever draft pick, celebrates selection to New York Giants
Detroit Lions select Travis Fulgham, second ODU player ever taken in NFL Draft
HISTORY! Oshane Ximines becomes ODU’s first NFL Draft selection
Oshane Ximines is ODU’s first ever NFL draft pick
ODU football set to wrap up spring practice on Friday
Chopper 10 gives aerial view of ODU stadium construction
QB’s battle as Blue beats White in Old Dominion Spring football game
Old Dominion quarterback competition is ‘wide open’
New ODU assistant coach Bryan Stinespring sits down with Bruce Rader
ODU releases 2019 football schedule
