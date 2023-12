CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WAVY) — It’s not everyday you can drive a NASCAR car, or broadcast a race, or even work on a car in pit road.

To be fair, ODU football didn’t actually do it in a full race, but they did simulations of all of that at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte.

One of many festivities the Monarchs took part and will take part in leading up to their bowl matchup against former Conference USA foe, Western Kentucky.

The game against the Hilltoppers is Monday, December 18 at 2:30 p.m.