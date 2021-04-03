ODU football holds first Spring scrimmage under new head coach Ricky Rahne

NORFOLK (WAVY) – There was no blue team versus white team, no final score, no winners and no losers, but for the first time in more than a year, at least a small group of fans were able to watch some Old Dominion football inside SB Ballard Stadium.

“Just seeing people makes you want to go a little bit harder,” said defensive end Marcus Haynes.

Guests of players and coaches, the ODU marching band, and the dance team were all on hand as the Monarchs held a Spring scrimmage, as opposed to a traditional Spring game.

The offense and defense were put in controlled, game-like situations, with live contact and referees officiating the action. “I thought we did some good things,” said Ricky Rahne, ODU’s new head man.

“I thought in general we stayed relatively healthy. I thought we moved the ball, and on defense I thought we tackled well. I thought we played physical for the most part, ( and) we took care of the football.”

Five quarterbacks received reps, with Stone Smartt throwing the only touchdown pass.