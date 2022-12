NORFOLK (WAVY) – Jeff Jones felt the proper word was “gratified” after his Old Dominion men’s basketball team outlasted William & Mary 72-62 on Wednesday night at Chartway Arena.

Dericko Williams not only led the Monarchs (6-4) with 11 points, but scored a crucial six straight points down the final five minutes to help ODU grab the lead for good.

Nelson Anders led all scorers with 21 points, and connected on three of his four attempts from three-point range.