NORFOLK (WAVY) – Talk about capping off the home schedule in style. The Old Dominion baseball team celebrated back-to-back walk-off victories a little more than 12 hours apart from one another.

After waiting out a rain delay on Saturday night, the Monarchs (34-15, 16-11 in Conference USA) bested Marshall in 12 innings, thanks to Ryan Teschko’s bloop single past second. Matt Coutney didn’t score the winning run until after 1:00 am Sunday morning.

Trading in their jerseys for caps and gowns, 10 seniors attended commencement hours later, only to turn around and play the home finale against the Thundering Herd Sunday afternoon.

With that matchup knotted at 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth, Brock Gagliardi blasted the game-winning home run over the scoreboard in the right-center field. Not only was the solo shot his tenth home run of the year, it gave this year’s Monarchs the school record for most home runs in a season (106).

“I think I fell asleep by nine o’clock last night,” said head coach Chris Finwood. “We were all exhausted, (I’m) and just really proud of the guys.

“They keep fighting, and we’re still right there in the mix of things.”

With the series sweep over Marshall, ODU not only qualified for the upcoming Conference USA Tournament, but is still alive to earn an at-large bid to an NCAA regional.