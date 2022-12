NORFOLK (WAVY) – The Old Dominion men’s basketball team has one last test before it heads into Sun Bent Conference competition for the first time. The Monarchs (7-4) will put a three-game win streak to the test when they take on George Mason.

The Patriots roll into Chartway Arena having won their last five straight matchups. It will be the 60th edition of a rivalry that saw some intense battles going back to each team’s time in the Colonial Athletic Association.

Tip-off is set for 4:00 pm.