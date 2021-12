MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WAVY)- The Old Dominion football team hit the practice field for the first time since arriving in Myrtle Beach on Thursday. The Monarchs (6-6) officially began game prep for Monday’s Myrtle Beach Bowl matchup against Tulsa.

But it wasn’t all about football. The bowl experience is all about team-bonding and events away from the field, and as Craig Loper found out, the Monarchs are definitely soaking in the South Carolina experience.