ODAC to play football on Fridays during Spring 2021

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) has announced the league schedule for the 2020 football season, which will be played during the Spring 2021 semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All nine ODAC football playing schools are scheduled to hold games on Fridays this spring. The first week of games is scheduled to kickoff on February 26, 2021.



Following week #5 play, the league will hold four “week #6” match-ups that will reflect the conference standings from the conclusion of the first five weeks of competition. The top two teams will face each other to determine the conference champion. Additionally, the third seed will play the fourth seed, the fifth seed will take on the sixth seed, and the seventh seed will face the eighth seed. The ninth and final seed will be absent from “week six” play.

Week 1 – February 26/27, 2021

Emory and Henry at Ferrum

Guilford at Randolph-Macon

Shenandoah at Washington and Lee

Southern Virginia at Hampden-Sydney(Feb. 27)

Week 2 – March 5, 2021

Southern Virginia at Emory and Henry

Bridgewater at Randolph-Macon

Hampden-Sydney at Shenandoah

Week 3 – March 12, 2021

Guilford at Emory and Henry

Bridgewater at Ferrum

Washington and Lee at Southern Virginia

Week 4 – March 19, 2021

Ferrum at Southern Virginia

Washington and Lee at Bridgewater

Hampden-Sydney at Guilford

Randolph-Macon at Shenandoah

Week 5 – March 26/27, 2021

Emory and Henry at Washington and Lee

Ferrum at Guilford

Shenandoah at Bridgewater

Randolph-Macon at Hampden-Sydney(Mar. 27)

Week 6 – April 2, 2021

2 seed vs. 1 seed

4 seed vs. 3 seed

6 seed vs. 5 seed

8 seed vs. 7 seed