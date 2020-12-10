ODAC to play football on Fridays during Spring 2021

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) has announced the league schedule for the 2020 football season, which will be played during the Spring 2021 semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All nine ODAC football playing schools are scheduled to hold games on Fridays this spring. The first week of games is scheduled to kickoff on February 26, 2021.
Following week #5 play, the league will hold four “week #6” match-ups that will reflect the conference standings from the conclusion of the first five weeks of competition. The top two teams will face each other to determine the conference champion. Additionally, the third seed will play the fourth seed, the fifth seed will take on the sixth seed, and the seventh seed will face the eighth seed. The ninth and final seed will be absent from “week six” play.
Week 1 – February 26/27, 2021
Emory and Henry at Ferrum
Guilford at Randolph-Macon
Shenandoah at Washington and Lee
Southern Virginia at Hampden-Sydney(Feb. 27)
Week 2 – March 5, 2021
Southern Virginia at Emory and Henry
Bridgewater at Randolph-Macon
Hampden-Sydney at Shenandoah
Week 3 – March 12, 2021
Guilford at Emory and Henry
Bridgewater at Ferrum
Washington and Lee at Southern Virginia
Week 4 – March 19, 2021
Ferrum at Southern Virginia
Washington and Lee at Bridgewater
Hampden-Sydney at Guilford
Randolph-Macon at Shenandoah
Week 5 – March 26/27, 2021
Emory and Henry at Washington and Lee
Ferrum at Guilford
Shenandoah at Bridgewater
Randolph-Macon at Hampden-Sydney(Mar. 27)
Week 6 – April 2, 2021
2 seed vs. 1 seed
4 seed vs. 3 seed
6 seed vs. 5 seed
8 seed vs. 7 seed
