Ocean Lakes grad earns national attention with buzzer-beating moment

FARMVILLE (WAVY) – Like so many youngsters who’ve grown up with a basketball in their hands, Kyla McMakin used to practice those last-second, “for the win” shots in her backyard. A few weeks ago, a moment Kyla McMakin had imagined over and over again became a reality.

With her team down a point, and only :03 seconds left on the clock, the Lancers called McMakin’s number, and the sophomore out of Ocean Lakes High School delivered one of the best shots of her career.

Splash. A three-point make at the buzzer gave Longwood a thrilling one-point win, which also happened to be the team’s first road win of the season.

“When it (the shot) came off, it felt good, but I was so nervous that it was going to be off, and I was mentally preparing for the wors,” said McMakin. “To feel it go in, I don’t think I’ve ever had such an adrenaline rush.”

The ball swished through, the buzzer sounded, and McMakin was mobbed by her teammates. “The fun was the celebration afterward,” said head coach Rebecca Tillett.

Millions of sports fans all over the nation witnessed McMakin’s magic moment, which earned no. 3 on ESPN Sportscenter’s coveted Top 10 Plays. “That’s been a dream of mine, to be on ESPN’s top 10 since I was a kid,” said McMakin.

“I’ve thought of that for a very long time. So, to see it was so surreal.”