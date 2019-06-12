Ocean Lakes baseball faces uphill battle in state semifinal

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – Ocean Lakes conjured up the magic against Kellam in a nine-inning, walk-off win to qualify for the state tournament. The Dolphins then held off beach-rival Cox 7-5 to win the region championship, and last week shutout Colonial Forge 2-0 in an emotional state quarterfinal game.

They’re now looking for one of the great comebacks in state history.

In a sloppy state semifinal matchup on Friday morning, Ocean Lakes fell behind 7-0 in the first inning to Westfield, in a game head coach Pete Zell says should have never been played.

“You had bad weather all morning, bad weather was coming,” he said. “When you’re playing with these kind of stakes, with this kind of stuff, you hate to feel like the weather dictated as much of that.”

The Virginia High School League called the game, plus every other baseball and softball game later that day due to storms in the area. The Dolphins’ game will resume in the top of the second inning, with runners on first and second base for Westfield.

“It’s weird,” said senior Jonny Wall. “Just coming back, we got to play a third inning, it’s going to be a 2-0 count, people already on base, it’s going to be really weird coming back and trying to play the game.”

Zell says his team not only has the confidence they can rally, they have a plan. “We will dig our way out of this hole, and then late in the sixth or seventh inning, we’re going to come back,” he said.

“It’s going to be so much energy, that it’s just going to over-whelm them. We’re going to find a way to get this thing.”