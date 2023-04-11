NORFOLK (WAVY) – Even after one of the most decorated careers in Norfolk State history, Joe Bryant Jr. was initially left out of the 64-player field invited to the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament at Churchland High School.

Bryant, who won a state championship at Lake Taylor High School, two MEAC Tournament titles at Norfolk State and was twice named the MEAC Player of the Year, has since been added to the field and plans on proving all the naysayers wrong.

“Whatever role (NBA teams) ask of me, I’m willing to do,” Bryant Jr. told the Sportswrap’s Nathan Epstein. “Whether that’s pass the ball, shoot the ball, play defense, whatever.

“If they need me to cheerlead, I’ll do that…I just can’t wait to get this process started.”

Bryant will play on team Portsmouth Partnership alongside names like Nate Laszewski of Notre Dame and Desmond Cambridge Jr. of Arizona State. His team’s first game will tip off at 9:00 pm on Wednesday night.